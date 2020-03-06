Sunrise Airways expands Dominican Republic service in 1H20

Sunrise Airways in the first half of 2020 is offering expanded service to The Dominican Republic. Since mid-Feb 2020, the airline added new route to Santo Domingo La Isabela (JBQ), and the airline is adding new nonstop Port-au-Prince – Santo Domingo Las Americas service.



Cap-Haitien – Santo Domingo La Isabela eff 17FEB20 2 weekly Jetstream J32 (Schedules from 09MAR20)

S6416 CAP1130 – 1225JBQ J32 15

S6417 JBQ1000 – 1055CAP J32 15

Port-au-Prince – Santo Domingo Las Americas eff 02APR20 3 weekly 737

S63304 PAP1210 – 1250SDQ 734 14

S64304 PAP1210 – 1250SDQ 734 7



S63305 SDQ1120 – 1200PAP 734 47

S64305 SDQ1120 – 1200PAP 734 1