Wingo from late-April 2020 is launching new service to Peru, where the airline schedules Panama City Balboa – Lima route. From 28APR20, the airline will operate this route twice weekly (selected week displaying one weekly flight).
P57099 BLB1259 – 1625LIM 738 26
P57098 LIM1720 – 2100BLB 738 26
Wingo adds Panama City Balboa – Lima service from April 2020
