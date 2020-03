Ryanair March / April 2020 Israel service changes as of 1000GMT 06MAR20

Ryanair this week filed service changes for Israel, as certain service sees cancellation, or seasonal service concludes 2-3 weeks earlier than planned. Planned adjustment as of 1000GMT 06MAR20 as follows.



Eilat – Berlin Schoenefeld Winter seasonal service operates until 13MAR20, instead of 27MAR20. 2 weekly flights

Eilat – Milan Bergamo Winter seasonal service operates until 08MAR20, instead of 26MAR20. 2 weekly flights

Tel Aviv – Berlin Schoenefeld 29MAR20 – 08APR20 1 daily cancelled (Berlin service switches from Tegel to Schoenefeld, however service now commences on 09APR20)

Tel Aviv – Berlin Tegel 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tel Aviv – Bologna 14MAR20 – 10APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden 16MAR20 – 11APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Marseille 15MAR20 – 10APR20 3 weekly (2 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled

Tel Aviv – Memmingen 16MAR20 – 09APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Milan Bergamo 13MAR20 – 10APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tel Aviv – Nuremberg Winter seasonal service operates until 13MAR20, instead of 27MAR20. 2 weekly flights

Tel Aviv – Rome Fiumcino

12MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 09APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Tel Aviv – Vienna 16MAR20 – 08APR20 7 weekly cancelled