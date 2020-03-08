Cathay Pacific to maintain Taipei service in March; Japan changes as of 0100GMT 08MAR20

Cathay Pacific on Saturday evening (local time; 07MAR20) filed additional changes to Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan service. For 2-week period between 13MAR20 and 28MAR20, the oneWorld carrier will continue to operate this route, however frequency will be further reduced from 14 to 4 weekly.



Reservation for CX474/475 service will gradually open soon. Previously the oneWorld carrier closed reservation for service to Taipei between 13MAR20 and 28MAR20, which would mark the airline cancelling service to Taiwan for the first time in its history (excluding weather and labour issues).



CX474 HKG1125 – 1315TPE 333 x135

CX475 TPE1415 – 1620HKG 333 x135



Reported on Saturday (07MAR20) on Airlineroute, the airline has closed reservation for service to Japan. Cathay Pacific on Saturday night announced cancellation of service to Japan. Latest adjustment as follows.



Hong Kong – Fukuoka 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Cathay Dragon service)

Hong Kong – Nagoya 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 14-17 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Sapporo New Chitose 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 6-7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Tokyo Haneda 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 10-20 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled