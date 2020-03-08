United April 2020 Domestic US Frequency adjustment overview as of 08MAR20

United Airlines during the weekend of 06MAR20’s schedule update filed service changes for Domestic US service for the month of April 2020. Frequency-wise, the Star Alliance carrier’s total number of flights (including charters), will be reduced from 155395 to 144541, for the period of 29MAR02 – 02MAY20, comparison based on 23FEB20 vs 08MAR20 OAG schedules listing.
Total number of weekly flight DEPARTURES from following key airports week by week as follow:
Chicago O’Hare
29MAR20 – 04APR20 3948 > 3801
05APR20 – 11APR20 3929 > 3672
12APR20 – 18APR20 3913 > 3652
19APR20 – 25APR20 3956 > 3700
26APR20 – 02MAY20 3944 > 3698
Cleveland
29MAR20 – 04APR20 223 > 216
05APR20 – 11APR20 225 > 215
12APR20 – 18APR20 220 > 208
19APR20 – 25APR20 222 > 210
26APR20 – 02MAY20 223 > 212
Denver
29MAR20 – 04APR20 3165 > 3039
05APR20 – 11APR20 3149 > 2929
12APR20 – 18APR20 3151 > 2933
19APR20 – 25APR20 3171 > 2949
26APR20 – 02MAY20 3176 > 2953
Houston Intercontinental
29MAR20 – 04APR20 3003 > 2925
05APR20 – 11APR20 2999 > 2854
12APR20 – 18APR20 2998 > 2853
19APR20 – 25APR20 3006 > 2859
26APR20 – 02MAY20 2996 > 2856
Los Angeles
29MAR20 – 04APR20 881 > 833
05APR20 – 11APR20 877 > 785
12APR20 – 18APR20 875 > 782
19APR20 – 25APR20 878 > 787
26APR20 – 02MAY20 877 > 783
Newark
29MAR20 – 04APR20 2404 > 2271
05APR20 – 11APR20 2408 > 2155
12APR20 – 18APR20 2415 > 2162
19APR20 – 25APR20 2409 > 2159
26APR20 – 02MAY20 2394 > 2164
San Francisco
29MAR20 – 04APR20 1743 > 1623
05APR20 – 11APR20 1728 > 1516
12APR20 – 18APR20 1734 > 1512
19APR20 – 25APR20 1738 > 1517
26APR20 – 02MAY20 1739 > 1520
Washington Dulles
29MAR20 – 04APR20 1642 > 1538
05APR20 – 11APR20 1616 > 1438
12APR20 – 18APR20 1632 > 1438
19APR20 – 25APR20 1640 > 1449
26APR20 – 02MAY20 1640 > 1449