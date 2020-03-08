United April 2020 Domestic US Frequency adjustment overview as of 08MAR20

United Airlines during the weekend of 06MAR20’s schedule update filed service changes for Domestic US service for the month of April 2020. Frequency-wise, the Star Alliance carrier’s total number of flights (including charters), will be reduced from 155395 to 144541, for the period of 29MAR02 – 02MAY20, comparison based on 23FEB20 vs 08MAR20 OAG schedules listing.



Total number of weekly flight DEPARTURES from following key airports week by week as follow:



Chicago O’Hare

29MAR20 – 04APR20 3948 > 3801

05APR20 – 11APR20 3929 > 3672

12APR20 – 18APR20 3913 > 3652

19APR20 – 25APR20 3956 > 3700

26APR20 – 02MAY20 3944 > 3698



Cleveland

29MAR20 – 04APR20 223 > 216

05APR20 – 11APR20 225 > 215

12APR20 – 18APR20 220 > 208

19APR20 – 25APR20 222 > 210

26APR20 – 02MAY20 223 > 212



Denver

29MAR20 – 04APR20 3165 > 3039

05APR20 – 11APR20 3149 > 2929

12APR20 – 18APR20 3151 > 2933

19APR20 – 25APR20 3171 > 2949

26APR20 – 02MAY20 3176 > 2953



Houston Intercontinental

29MAR20 – 04APR20 3003 > 2925

05APR20 – 11APR20 2999 > 2854

12APR20 – 18APR20 2998 > 2853

19APR20 – 25APR20 3006 > 2859

26APR20 – 02MAY20 2996 > 2856



Los Angeles

29MAR20 – 04APR20 881 > 833

05APR20 – 11APR20 877 > 785

12APR20 – 18APR20 875 > 782

19APR20 – 25APR20 878 > 787

26APR20 – 02MAY20 877 > 783



Newark

29MAR20 – 04APR20 2404 > 2271

05APR20 – 11APR20 2408 > 2155

12APR20 – 18APR20 2415 > 2162

19APR20 – 25APR20 2409 > 2159

26APR20 – 02MAY20 2394 > 2164



San Francisco

29MAR20 – 04APR20 1743 > 1623

05APR20 – 11APR20 1728 > 1516

12APR20 – 18APR20 1734 > 1512

19APR20 – 25APR20 1738 > 1517

26APR20 – 02MAY20 1739 > 1520



Washington Dulles

29MAR20 – 04APR20 1642 > 1538

05APR20 – 11APR20 1616 > 1438

12APR20 – 18APR20 1632 > 1438

19APR20 – 25APR20 1640 > 1449

26APR20 – 02MAY20 1640 > 1449