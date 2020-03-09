Selected foreign carriers Italy March 2020 service update as of 09MAR20 1100GMT

Various carriers in the last few days filed changes for service to Italy, including additional service revision. Selected carrier’s update as of 09MAR20 1100GMT as follows.
airBaltic
Riga – Milan Malpensa 09MAR20 – 30APR20 4-6 weekly cancelled
Riga – Verona eff 09MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Seasonal service discontinues approximately 2 weeks earlier than planned)
airmalta
Malta – Milan Linate 08MAR20 – 01APR20 6-7 weekly cancelled (Reservation not available 01APR20 – 26APR20)
Air Serbia
Nis – Bologna 09MAR20 – 30MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Nis – Rome 09MAR20 – 30MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
CSA Czech Airlines
Prague – Bologna 02MAR20 – 06APR20 2-3 weekly cancelled
Prague – Milan Malpensa 02MAR20 – 06APR20 6-7 weekly cancelled
Delta
Atlanta – Rome 11MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily (5 weekly in March) cancelled
Detroit – Rome 01APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 03MAR20 – 20MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Emirates
Dubai – Milan Malpensa 10MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily terminator service cancelled (Overall service reduce from 2 to 1 daily)
Dubai – Rome 09MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Venice 12MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled
IBERIA
Madrid – Milan Malpensa 09MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily cancelled
Madrid – Venice 09MAR20 – 03APR20 3 daily cancelled
MEA
Beirut – Milan Malpensa 04MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Beirut – Rome 03MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Qatar Airways
Doha – Milan Malpensa
11MAR20 – 30APR20 3 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 3 to 1 daily 03MAR20 – 31MAR20)
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly
Doha – Pisa
04MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Rome
03MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Venice
04MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Royal Jordanian
Amman – Rome 28FEB20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled
Saudia
Jeddah – Milan Malpensa 06MAR20 – 14APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Jeddah – Rome 07MAR20 – 15APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Riyadh – Milan Malpensa 07MAR20 – 15APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Riyadh – Rome 10MAR20 – 14APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Singapore Airlines
Singapore – Milan Malpensa 05MAR20 – 31MAY20 3-4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 07MAR20 – 31MAY20 2-3 weekly cancelled
TAROM
Bucharest – Rome 08MAR20 – 25MAR20 6 weekly cancelled
Thai Airways International
Bangkok – Milan Malpensa 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled