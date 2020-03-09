Selected foreign carriers Italy March 2020 service update as of 09MAR20 1100GMT

Various carriers in the last few days filed changes for service to Italy, including additional service revision. Selected carrier’s update as of 09MAR20 1100GMT as follows.

airBaltic

Riga – Milan Malpensa 09MAR20 – 30APR20 4-6 weekly cancelled

Riga – Verona eff 09MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Seasonal service discontinues approximately 2 weeks earlier than planned)

airmalta

Malta – Milan Linate 08MAR20 – 01APR20 6-7 weekly cancelled (Reservation not available 01APR20 – 26APR20)

Air Serbia

Nis – Bologna 09MAR20 – 30MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Nis – Rome 09MAR20 – 30MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

CSA Czech Airlines

Prague – Bologna 02MAR20 – 06APR20 2-3 weekly cancelled

Prague – Milan Malpensa 02MAR20 – 06APR20 6-7 weekly cancelled

Delta

Atlanta – Rome 11MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily (5 weekly in March) cancelled

Detroit – Rome 01APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 03MAR20 – 20MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Emirates

Dubai – Milan Malpensa 10MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily terminator service cancelled (Overall service reduce from 2 to 1 daily)

Dubai – Rome 09MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Venice 12MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

IBERIA

Madrid – Milan Malpensa 09MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily cancelled

Madrid – Venice 09MAR20 – 03APR20 3 daily cancelled

MEA

Beirut – Milan Malpensa 04MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Beirut – Rome 03MAR20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Qatar Airways

Doha – Milan Malpensa

11MAR20 – 30APR20 3 daily cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 3 to 1 daily 03MAR20 – 31MAR20)

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly



Doha – Pisa

04MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Doha – Rome

03MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Venice

04MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Royal Jordanian

Amman – Rome 28FEB20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Saudia

Jeddah – Milan Malpensa 06MAR20 – 14APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Jeddah – Rome 07MAR20 – 15APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Riyadh – Milan Malpensa 07MAR20 – 15APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Riyadh – Rome 10MAR20 – 14APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore Airlines

Singapore – Milan Malpensa 05MAR20 – 31MAY20 3-4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 07MAR20 – 31MAY20 2-3 weekly cancelled

TAROM

Bucharest – Rome 08MAR20 – 25MAR20 6 weekly cancelled

Thai Airways International

Bangkok – Milan Malpensa 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled