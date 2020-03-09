Etihad Airways today (09MAR20) the launch of Abu Dhabi – Vienna service, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Initially service operates 4 times weekly from 22MAY20. Subsequent planned frequency variation as follows.
22MAY20 – 28JUN20 4 weekly (Day x134)
30JUN20 – 30AUG20 Daily
31AUG20 – 06SEP20 6 weekly (Day x3)
08SEP20 – 29NOV20 5 weekly (Day x13)
eff 01DEC20 Daily
Schedule below effective during summer season.
EY053 AUH0255 – 0700VIE 789
EY054 VIE1145 – 1910AUH 789
Etihad schedules Vienna launch from May 2020
