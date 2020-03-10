Bamboo Airways has revised planned European service launch, as the debut of Hanoi – Prague service being postponed until 26APR20, instead of 29MAR20. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this route twice weekly.
QH602 HAN0840 – 1600PRG 789 37
QH601 PRG1805 – 1010+1HAN 789 37
Bamboo Airways delays Prague launch to late-April 2020
Posted
Bamboo Airways has revised planned European service launch, as the debut of Hanoi – Prague service being postponed until 26APR20, instead of 29MAR20. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate this route twice weekly.