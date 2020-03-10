LOT Polish Airlines in recent schedule update extended cancellations of service to China, previously listed until late-March 2020. Latest adjustment as follows.
Warsaw – Beijing Capital 01FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Warsaw – Beijing Daxing 01FEB20 – 26APR20 4 weekly cancelled
LOT extends Beijing cancellations to late-April 2020
