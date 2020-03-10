Aeroflot extends East Asia service changes to late-April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in recent schedule update extended service adjustment to East Asia, including Mainland China, Hong Kong and Korea. Latest adjustment as follows.

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Capital 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Daxing 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily (Daxing replaces Capital from 29MAR20)
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon 11MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily