Aeroflot extends East Asia service changes to late-April 2020

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in recent schedule update extended service adjustment to East Asia, including Mainland China, Hong Kong and Korea. Latest adjustment as follows.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Capital 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Daxing 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily (Daxing replaces Capital from 29MAR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon 11MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily