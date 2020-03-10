Buta Airways cancels Tehran service from late-Feb 2020

Buta Airways since late-February 2020 cancelled service to Iran, which saw the cancellation of Baku – Tehran Imam Khomeini service since 29FEB20. For the moment, reservation for this 10 weekly flights is closed for travel up to 24OCT20, the end of summer schedule.



Schedule for 20MAR20 – 20SEP20 as follows.



J29017 GYD0930 – 1125IKA E90 247

J29005 GYD2330 – 0125+1IKA E90 D



J29006 IKA0225 – 0320GYD E90 D

J29018 IKA1225 – 1320GYD E90 247