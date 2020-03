Turkish Airlines March 2020 Turkmenistan service changes

Turkish Airlines since last week filed operation changes to Turkmenistan, under the guidance from the Turkmenistan Local Authority. From 06MAR20 to 28MAR20, the Star Alliance carrier will temporarily cancel Istanbul – Ashgabat 7 weekly flights, and will operate Istanbul – Turkmenabat service twice weekly.

Boeing 737-800 and/or -900ER operates this route.



TK312 IST2050 – 0310+1CRZ 73H 25

TK313 CRZ0405 – 0655IST 73H 36