Middle East Airlines starting this week is adjusting service to Kuwait and Najaf, as the Skyteam member reduces operation on temporary basis. Planned changes as follow.
Beirut – Kuwait City 08MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Beirut – Najaf 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
MEA Kuwait / Najaf March 2020 service adjustment as of 10MAR20
