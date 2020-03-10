MEA Kuwait / Najaf March 2020 service adjustment as of 10MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Middle East Airlines starting this week is adjusting service to Kuwait and Najaf, as the Skyteam member reduces operation on temporary basis. Planned changes as follow.

Beirut – Kuwait City 08MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Beirut – Najaf 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

