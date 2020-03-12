British Airways cancels London City – New York JFK service March - Oct 2020

British Airways in this week’s schedule update filed service changes for London City – Shannon – New York JFK – London City route, as the airline schedules last flight on 24MAR20. This route is currently operated by all-Business Class 32-seater Airbus A318 aircraft.



For the moment BA intends to resume this service from 25OCT20.



BA001 LCY0950 – 1110SNN1205 – 1540JFK 318 x567

BA001 LCY1215 – 1335SNN1435 – 1810JFK 318 5

BA001 LCY1235 – 1350SNN1445 – 1820JFK 318 7



BA002 JFK1945 – 0655+1LCY 318 x6