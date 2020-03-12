El Al delays new routes launch in 2020

El Al Israel Airlines has announced the delay of new routes launch in 2020, announced by the airline earlier this week. Latest adjustment as follows.



Tel Aviv – Chicago O’Hare eff 28JUN20 3 weekly 787-8/-9 (Previously scheduled from 22MAR20)

Tel Aviv – Dusseldorf eff 03JUL20 3 weekly 737-800/-900ER (Service resumption since November 2001, previously scheduled from 01JUN20)

Tel Aviv – Tokyo Narita eff 29AUG20 3 weekly 787-9 (Originally scheduled from 11MAR20, later delayed to 04APR20)



Other planned new service remains unchanged:

Tel Aviv – Dublin eff 26MAY20 2 weekly 737-800 (Day 27, 3 weekly from 04JUN20)

Tel Aviv – London Stansted 28JUN20 – 03SEP20 5 weekly 737-800/-900, service resumption since May 2009