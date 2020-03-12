Royal Air Maroc has delayed planned service resumption on Casablanca – Beijing Daxing route, originally scheduled this week. Previously scheduled to resume on 13MAR20, the airline now plans to operate this route from 21MAR20.
Following schedule effective 29MAR20.
AT230 CMN1710 – 1155+1PKX 789 146
AT231 PKX1355 – 1940CMN 789 257
Royal Air Maroc delays Beijing resumption to late-March 2020
Royal Air Maroc has delayed planned service resumption on Casablanca – Beijing Daxing route, originally scheduled this week. Previously scheduled to resume on 13MAR20, the airline now plans to operate this route from 21MAR20.