Asiana Airlines starting next week is temporary resuming Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan service, where the airline schedules 5 weekly flights, between 18MAR20 and 28MAR20. Airbus A330-300 operates this route.
OZ711 ICN0945 – 1130TPE 333 x17
OZ712 TPE1340 – 1700ICN 333 x17
This route remains cancelled from 29MAR20 to 25APR20.
Asiana Airlines temporary resumes Taipei service in late-March 2020
