China Eastern earlier this week resumes Shanghai Pu Dong – Singapore route, initially operating 1 daily flight From 11MAR20 to 28MAR20, this route is operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
MU567 PVG0920 – 1500SIN 789 D
MU568 SIN1615 – 2130PVG 789 D
China Eastern resumes Shanghai – Singapore service from mid-Mar 2020
