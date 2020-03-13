Scoot extends service cuts to late-April 2020

Scoot this week cancelled 3 routes on temporary basis until late-April 2020, while service to Mainland China is now scheduled to resume from late-April 2020, instead of late-March 2020. Latest adjustment as of 12MAR20 as follows.



Singapore – Changsha 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Singapore – Fuzhou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Guangzhou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 2 daily 787/A320 cancelled

Singapore – Haikou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Hangzhou 05FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

Singapore – Harbin 05FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly 787-8 cancelled

Singapore – Jeddah 09MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Jinan 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Kunming 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Nanchang 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Nanjing 08FEB20 – 25APR20 10 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Nanning 05FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Ningbo 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Qingdao 08FEB20 – 25APR20 6 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Shenyang 05FEB20 – 25APR20 6 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose 10MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 09MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly (4 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled

Singapore – Tianjin 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Wuhan 23JAN20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Singapore – Wuxi 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled

Singapore – Xi’An 05FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Singapore – Zhengzhou 05FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled