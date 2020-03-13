Scoot extends service cuts to late-April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Scoot this week cancelled 3 routes on temporary basis until late-April 2020, while service to Mainland China is now scheduled to resume from late-April 2020, instead of late-March 2020. Latest adjustment as of 12MAR20 as follows.

Singapore – Changsha 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Singapore – Fuzhou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Guangzhou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 2 daily 787/A320 cancelled
Singapore – Haikou 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Hangzhou 05FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled
Singapore – Harbin 05FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly 787-8 cancelled
Singapore – Jeddah 09MAR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Jinan 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Kunming 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Nanchang 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Nanjing 08FEB20 – 25APR20 10 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Nanning 05FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Ningbo 08FEB20 – 25APR20 3 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Qingdao 08FEB20 – 25APR20 6 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Shenyang 05FEB20 – 25APR20 6 weekly 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose 10MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 09MAR20 – 25APR20 7 weekly (4 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled
Singapore – Tianjin 08FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Wuhan 23JAN20 – 25APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Singapore – Wuxi 08FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly A320 cancelled
Singapore – Xi’An 05FEB20 – 25APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Singapore – Zhengzhou 05FEB20 – 25APR20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.