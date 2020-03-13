Qantas NS20 Long-Haul service changes as of 12MAR20

Qantas in Northern summer 2020 season is adjusting service on various long-haul routes, announced earlier this week. Updated changes to its service as of 12MAR20 as follows.



Brisbane – Chicago O’Hare 15APR20 – 13SEP20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service launch moves from 15APR20 to 14SEP20)

Brisbane – Hong Kong

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 28MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



The airline plans to reduce to 3 weekly during Northern summer season, however there are no inventory and schedule change in place for the moment.



Brisbane – San Francisco 18APR20 – 13SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled

Melbourne – Hong Kong

02MAR20 – 10MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

11MAY20 – 25JUL20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Melbourne – Los Angeles 01JUN20 – 13SEP20 QF093/094 787-9 replaces A380, 1 daily (Overall frequency 10 weekly 787)

Melbourne – San Francisco 18APR20 – 13SEP20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled

Melbourne – Singapore

QF035/036 A380 replaced by following aircraft

30MAR20 – 03MAY20 787-9

04MAY20 – 13SEP20 A330

QF037/038 20APR20 – 13SEP20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Overall reduce from 2 to 1 daily)



Melbourne – Tokyo Haneda eff 29MAR20 1 daily A330-300, replacing Tokyo Narita (no changes)

Sydney – Dallas/Ft. Worth

20APR20 – 13SEP20 787-9 replaces A380, 6 weekly

eff 14SEP20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly (Previous plan: eff 30JUN20)



Sydney – Hong Kong 30MAR20 – 13SEP20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Sydney – Perth – London Heathrow 20APR20 – 13SEP20 1 daily 787-9, replacing A380 service via Singapore (Overall Perth – London sector increase from 1 to 2 daily)

Sydney – San Francisco 18APR20 – 13SEP20 747-400 replaces 787-9, 1 daily

Sydney – Santiago de Chile

24JUN20 – 15SEP20 747-400 continues to operate 4 weekly, replacing planned 7 weekly 787-9 (Planned 7 weekly 787-9 now scheduled from 16SEP20)

Sydney – Shanghai Pu Dong

09FEB20 – 19JUL20 1 daily A330 cancelled

20JUL20 – 19SEP20 4 of 7 weekly flights not available for booking



Sydney – Singapore – London Heathrow 20APR20 – 13SEP20 1 daily A380 cancelled

Sydney – Tokyo Haneda 30MAR20 – 13SEP20 A330-200 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

Sydney – Vancouver 25JUN20 – 01AUG20 Seasonal 3 weekly 747-400 cancelled (No changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season)