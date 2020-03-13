Qantas NS20 Long-Haul service changes as of 12MAR20

Qantas in Northern summer 2020 season is adjusting service on various long-haul routes, announced earlier this week. Updated changes to its service as of 12MAR20 as follows.
Brisbane – Chicago O’Hare 15APR20 – 13SEP20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service launch moves from 15APR20 to 14SEP20)
Brisbane – Hong Kong
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
29MAR20 – 28MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
The airline plans to reduce to 3 weekly during Northern summer season, however there are no inventory and schedule change in place for the moment.
Brisbane – San Francisco 18APR20 – 13SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled
Melbourne – Hong Kong
02MAR20 – 10MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
11MAY20 – 25JUL20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Melbourne – Los Angeles 01JUN20 – 13SEP20 QF093/094 787-9 replaces A380, 1 daily (Overall frequency 10 weekly 787)
Melbourne – San Francisco 18APR20 – 13SEP20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled
Melbourne – Singapore
QF035/036 A380 replaced by following aircraft
30MAR20 – 03MAY20 787-9
04MAY20 – 13SEP20 A330
QF037/038 20APR20 – 13SEP20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Overall reduce from 2 to 1 daily)
Melbourne – Tokyo Haneda eff 29MAR20 1 daily A330-300, replacing Tokyo Narita (no changes)
Sydney – Dallas/Ft. Worth
20APR20 – 13SEP20 787-9 replaces A380, 6 weekly
eff 14SEP20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly (Previous plan: eff 30JUN20)
Sydney – Hong Kong 30MAR20 – 13SEP20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Sydney – Perth – London Heathrow 20APR20 – 13SEP20 1 daily 787-9, replacing A380 service via Singapore (Overall Perth – London sector increase from 1 to 2 daily)
Sydney – San Francisco 18APR20 – 13SEP20 747-400 replaces 787-9, 1 daily
Sydney – Santiago de Chile
24JUN20 – 15SEP20 747-400 continues to operate 4 weekly, replacing planned 7 weekly 787-9 (Planned 7 weekly 787-9 now scheduled from 16SEP20)
Sydney – Shanghai Pu Dong
09FEB20 – 19JUL20 1 daily A330 cancelled
20JUL20 – 19SEP20 4 of 7 weekly flights not available for booking
Sydney – Singapore – London Heathrow 20APR20 – 13SEP20 1 daily A380 cancelled
Sydney – Tokyo Haneda 30MAR20 – 13SEP20 A330-200 replaces 747-400, 1 daily
Sydney – Vancouver 25JUN20 – 01AUG20 Seasonal 3 weekly 747-400 cancelled (No changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season)