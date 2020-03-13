airBaltic cancels Rome / Tel Aviv March - May 2020 service

airBaltic earlier this week announced cancellation of service to Rome and Tel Aviv, up to late-May 2020. Affected routes include the following.
Riga – Rome 11MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 29MAR20) cancelled
Riga – Tel Aviv 12MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Tallinn – Rome 30MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled (Launch date delayed from 30MAR20 to 01JUN20)
