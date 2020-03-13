NokScoot March 2020 service adjustment

NokScoot in the last few weeks filed service changes, which sees service reductions to Japan, Taiwan and India. Planned changes for the month of March 2020 as follows.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Delhi

03MAR20 – 06MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

07MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Taipei Taoyuan 11MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita 09MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly