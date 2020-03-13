Lufthansa Group 14MAR20 – 22MAR20 US service changes as of 12MAR20

Lufthansa Group in the last 24 hours filed US service changes, as a result of recent travel restriction issued by the US. For the moment, Lufthansa Group carriers will operate following flights from 14MAR20.

All schedules have been updated until 22MAR20 inclusive. Existing routes not listed below is showing flights available for reservation on/after 23MAR20, however this is pending.

brussels airlines

Brussels – Washington Dulles 4 weekly A330-200/-300

Lufthansa

Frankfurt – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 747-8I

Frankfurt – Newark 1 daily 747-8I

SWISS

Zurich – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily A330-300

Zurich – Newark 1 daily A330-300/A340-300