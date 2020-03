Air Tahiti Nui 14 – 20MAR20 Paris service changes: one-time Papeete – Paris nonstop

Air Tahiti Nui on Friday (13MAR20) filed service changes for flights between French Polynesia and Paris CDG, currently scheduled from 14MAR20 to 20MAR20.



* TN064 on 15MAR20 operate as nonstop Papeete – Paris CDG, which will replace TN008 via Los Angeles on 13MAR20 (Papeete – Los Angeles sector unchanged). Nonstop flying time is 16hrs 20mins over 9770 miles

TN064 PPT0300 – 0620+1CDG 789 15MAR20



*TN067 on 14MAR20 operates Paris CDG – Vancouver – Papeete, replacing Los Angeles stop (YVR PPT at 5208 miles with flying time 9hrs 45mins)

TN067 CDG1135 – 1335YVR1535 – 2220PPT 789 14MAR20



* TN067 on 16MAR20 operates Paris CDG – Pointe-a-Pitre – Papeete, replacing TN007 via Los Angeles on 15MAR20 (CDG PTP flying time 9hrs 10mins, PTP PPT at 7823 miles with flying time 12hrs 45mins)

TN067 CDG1135 – 1545PTP1745 – 0030+1PPT 789 16MAR20



The airline’s TN008/007 Papeete – Los Angeles – Paris CDG on 18MAR20/19MAR20 will be replaced by Papeete – Pointe-a-Pitre – Paris CDG routing. Schedule to be finalized soon in the reservation system. Numbers on flying distance is based on flight information listing in Sabre.