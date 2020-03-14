United March/April 2020 Long-Haul changes as of 13MAR20

United Airlines during the weekend of 13MAR20’s schedule update further revised planned International long-haul service, as well as service to/from Guam, for the month of March and April 2020. Latest service adjustment reflects the US travel restriction announced earlier this week.



Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER (787-10 from 29MAR20) cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt 20MAR20 – 30APR20 2 daily 767-300ER/777-200ER (767-300ER/787-10 from 29MAR20) cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Munich 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER (787-9 from 29MAR20) cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Denver – Frankfurt 17MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Guam – Yap 737-800 replaces -700 on following dates: 01APR20, 12APR20, 15APR20, 26APR20, 29APR20 (This route is served twice weekly)

Houston – Amsterdam 18MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Houston – Frankfurt 18MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Houston – Munich 16MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Amsterdam 28MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (Planned 2nd daily with 767-300ER delayed to 01MAY20)

Newark – Barcelona 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Newark – Berlin Tegel 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER/-400ER cancelled

Newark – Geneva 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Lisbon 20MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-400ER operating

Newark – Madrid 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER/-400ER cancelled

Newark – Porto 28MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Rome 18MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Newark – Tel Aviv 04APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

San Francisco – Amsterdam 28MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Seasonal start up moves from 28MAR20 to 01MAY20)

San Francisco – Frankfurt 20MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

San Francisco – Paris CDG 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

San Francisco – Tel Aviv 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER/-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Brussels 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt 20MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-200ER operating

Washington Dulles – Geneva 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Lisbon 28MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Washington Dulles – Munich 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 01APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 30MAR20 – 03MAY20 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Zurich 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled



Previously reported changes:

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Narita 08MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Planned Chicago O’Hare – Tokyo Haneda from 28MAR20 unchanged)

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 28MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Launch date moves from 28MAR20 to 01MAY20)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei UA176/095 1 weekly service unchanged

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 2 weekly unchanged (Mondays and Fridays, both Guam and Honolulu departure)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu

01APR20 – 29APR20 Wednesdays service eliminates Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro sector

05APR20 – 26APR20 Sundays service cancelled



Overall Island Hopper service reduces from 4 to 3 weekly

Chuuk reduces from 5 to 4 weekly

Kosrae unchanged at 2 weekly

Kwajalein reduces from 3 to 2 weekly

Majuro reduces from 4 to 3 weekly

Pohnpei reduces from 5 to 4 weekly



Guam – Fukuoka 29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Guam – Koror 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly (2 weekly service that extends to Manila unchanged)

Guam – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Guam – Saipan 01APR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Guam – Tokyo Narita 02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita 28MAR20 – 24APR20 787-8 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Houston – Tokyo Narita 08MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita 08MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

Newark – Beijing Capital 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Newark – Frankfurt

UA960/961 eff 20MAY20 777-300ER replaces 787-10 (Previous plan: eff 28MAR20)

UA074/075 eff 01MAY20 Planned 2nd daily service resumption scheduled from 01MAY20 instead of 28MAR20 (Previous plan: eff 25APR20)



Newark – Hong Kong 07FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (UA to operate 1 daily upon service resumption)

Newark – Manchester 28MAR20 – 30APR20 757-200 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Newark – Tokyo Narita 28MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

San Francisco – Chengdu 05FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly 787-8 cancelled

San Francisco – Hong Kong 08FEB20 – 30APR20 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled

San Francisco – London Heathrow 28MAR20 – 30APR20 UA930/949 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 28MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon 08MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly (12 weekly from 29MAR20) to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 2 daily 787-9 cancelled

San Francisco – Singapore 08MAR20 – 23APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 787-9 operating

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 05FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow

UA918/925 28MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

UA924/919 29MAR20 – 30APR20 767-300ER replaces 777-200ER



Washington Dulles – Rome 28MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled