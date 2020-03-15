Singapore Airlines accelerates last 777-200ER scheduled flight to April 2020

Singapore Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively accelerates planned final Boeing 777-200ER scheduled service. Previously scheduled in late-May 2020, the airline has scheduled last 777-200ER flight on 20APR20. As of 13MAR20, the 777-200ER is only scheduled for following routes in April 2020:



Singapore – Hong Kong SQ861/856 05APR20 / 06APR20

Singapore – Jakarta SQ950/953 20APR20



Further changes remain possible.