American Airlines S20 International service changes as of 0400GMT 17MAR20

American Airlines in the last 24-72 hours filed additional inventory changes, further reducing International service, mostly long-haul flights. Between late-March and early-May 2020, AA will only serve 3 long-haul routes: Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo, Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow and Miami – London Heathrow.
Latest adjustment as of 0400GMT 17MAR20 as follows.
Boston – London Heathrow 28MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Planned service resumption now moves to 07MAY20)
Charlotte – Aruba 26MAR20 – 06MAY20 9 weekly A319/320/321 cancelled
Charlotte – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily A330-300 cancelled
Charlotte – Madrid 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 07MAY20)
Charlotte – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 07MAY20)
Charlotte – St. Maarten 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 757 cancelled
Chicago O’Hare – Aruba 28MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bogota 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A319 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guatemala City 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 737-800 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guayaquil 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 5-7 weekly A319 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 757 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow AA intends to operate 1 daily instead of 3 daily flights. However, reservation is not available 26MAR20 – 06MAY20, due to ongoing schedule/inventory update
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Quito 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 5-7 weekly A319 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Salvador 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 11 weekly 737-800 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 17MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda
eff 29MAR20 Planned 1 daily unchanged. In the airline’s statement on 16MAR20, it states service to move to May, however this is not reflected as of 0155GMT 17MAR20
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita
26MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (3 days earlier than planned
29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9
In the airline’s statement on 16MAR20, it states it would continue to operate this route to May 2020, with 3 weekly flights, however this is not reflected in the system as of 0155GMT 17MAR20
Los Angeles – London Heathrow 18MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER cancelled
Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 16MAR20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled
Los Angeles – Sydney
17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled
07MAY20 – 18MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda
16MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
29MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily cancelled
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces -9, 2 daily
Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 16MAR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service ends 12 days earlier than planned)
Miami – Aruba 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 737-800 cancelled
Miami – Barranquilla 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A319 cancelled
Miami – Bogota 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily A319 cancelled
Miami – Brasilia 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 757 cancelled
Miami – Cali 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Miami – Cartagena 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A319 cancelled
Miami – Georgetown 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Miami – Guatemala City 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily 737-800/A319 cancelled
Miami – Guayaquil 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 767-300ER cancelled
Miami – Lima
17MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled
29MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily cancelled (Planned increase from 2 to 3 daily now scheduled from 07MAY20)
Miami – London Heathrow 1 daily unchanged
Miami – Manaus 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 5 weekly A319 cancelled
Miami – Medellin 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 737-800 cancelled
Miami – Pereira 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 weekly A319 cancelled
Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Miami – Quito 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily A319/757 cancelled
Miami – St. Maarten 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Miami – San Salvador 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
Miami – Santiago de Chile 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER cancelled
New York JFK – Georgetown 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled
New York JFK – London Heathrow 18MAR20 – 06MAY20 4 daily 777-200ER/-300ER cancelled
New York JFK – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 17MAR20 Seasonal 1 daily service discontinues from this date, 10 days earlier than planned
New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
New York LaGuardia – Aruba 28MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 weekly 737-800/A319 cancelled
Philadelphia – Aruba 26MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Philadelphia – Dublin 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200/-300 cancelled
Philadelphia – Edinburgh 28MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 757 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 07MAY20)
Philadelphia – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily A330-300 cancelled
Philadelphia – Manchester
16MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 767-300ER/A330-200 cancelled
07MAY20 – 24OCT20 767-300ER replaces 787-8
Philadelphia – St. Maarten 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 weekly 757 cancelled
Phoenix – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Previously reported changes:
Charlotte – Barcelona 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Charlotte – Frankfurt 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
Charlotte – Munich 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
Charlotte – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Service operates from 06APR20, instead of 03MAY20, 787-8 operating
Chicago O’Hare – Budapest eff 07MAY20 4 weekly 787-8, new route
Chicago O’Hare – Krakow eff 07MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route
Chicago O’Hare – Prague eff 08MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route
Chicago O’Hare – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Chicago O’Hare – Venice 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 09SEP20 – 26SEP20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin Service operates from 07MAY20, instead of 06JUN20, 787-9 operating
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong
03FEB20 – 01JUL20 1 daily cancelled
02JUL20 – 23OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome
29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Seasonal service further delayed to 07MAY20)
02JUL20 – 17AUG20 Planned 2nd daily with 787-8 cancelled (Reported earlier this week)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon
04MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9 (787-9 operates 02MAY20 – 06MAY20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 31MAR20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv eff 09SEP20 New route, 4 weekly 787-9
Los Angeles – Auckland 07OCT20 – 23OCT20 Seasonal service operates 3 weeks earlier than planned, 787-8 replaces -9
Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled
Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA136/135 777-200ER replaces -300ER
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)
Miami – Barcelona 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 13 weekly 777-200ER cancelled
Miami – Cordoba eff 06MAY20 3 weekly 767 service cancelled
Miami – Madrid 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
Miami – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 01MAY20)
Miami – Montevideo eff 07MAY20 Year-round service converts to Northern summer only. Service to resume on 18DEC20
Miami – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – Barcelona 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – London Heathrow 14MAR20 – 06MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
New York JFK – Madrid 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 07MAY20)
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 01MAY20)
New York JFK – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – Rome 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 23APR20)
Philadelphia – Amsterdam
13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
07MAY20 – 04JUN20 A330-200 replaces 787-8
Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel eff 05JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 4 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Philadelphia – Bologna Seasonal service cancelled in S20, previously scheduled 4 weekly from 04JUN20
Philadelphia – Casablanca 04JUN20 – 08SEP20 3 weekly 757, new route
Philadelphia – Dubrovnik eff 04JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 3 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Philadelphia – Madrid 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
Philadelphia – Paris CDG 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled
Philadelphia – Prague 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces A330-200 (Previously 767 filed for entire summer season)
Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 757, replacing Dallas – Reykjavik
Philadelphia – Rome 10MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 23APR20)
Philadelphia – Zurich 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
