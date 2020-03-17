American Airlines S20 International service changes as of 0400GMT 17MAR20

American Airlines in the last 24-72 hours filed additional inventory changes, further reducing International service, mostly long-haul flights. Between late-March and early-May 2020, AA will only serve 3 long-haul routes: Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo, Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow and Miami – London Heathrow.



Latest adjustment as of 0400GMT 17MAR20 as follows.



Boston – London Heathrow 28MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Planned service resumption now moves to 07MAY20)

Charlotte – Aruba 26MAR20 – 06MAY20 9 weekly A319/320/321 cancelled

Charlotte – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily A330-300 cancelled

Charlotte – Madrid 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 07MAY20)

Charlotte – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 07MAY20)

Charlotte – St. Maarten 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 757 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Aruba 28MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 weekly 737-800 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Bogota 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A319 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guatemala City 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 737-800 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Guayaquil 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 5-7 weekly A319 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Lima 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 757 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – London Heathrow AA intends to operate 1 daily instead of 3 daily flights. However, reservation is not available 26MAR20 – 06MAY20, due to ongoing schedule/inventory update

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Quito 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 5-7 weekly A319 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – San Salvador 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 11 weekly 737-800 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 17MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda

eff 29MAR20 Planned 1 daily unchanged. In the airline’s statement on 16MAR20, it states service to move to May, however this is not reflected as of 0155GMT 17MAR20

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita

26MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (3 days earlier than planned

29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9



In the airline’s statement on 16MAR20, it states it would continue to operate this route to May 2020, with 3 weekly flights, however this is not reflected in the system as of 0155GMT 17MAR20



Los Angeles – London Heathrow 18MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER cancelled

Los Angeles – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 16MAR20 – 24OCT20 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled

Los Angeles – Sydney

17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled

07MAY20 – 18MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly



Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda

16MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

29MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily cancelled

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces -9, 2 daily



Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 16MAR20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service ends 12 days earlier than planned)

Miami – Aruba 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 737-800 cancelled

Miami – Barranquilla 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A319 cancelled

Miami – Bogota 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily A319 cancelled

Miami – Brasilia 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 757 cancelled

Miami – Cali 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Miami – Cartagena 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A319 cancelled

Miami – Georgetown 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Miami – Guatemala City 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily 737-800/A319 cancelled

Miami – Guayaquil 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Miami – Lima

17MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

29MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 daily cancelled (Planned increase from 2 to 3 daily now scheduled from 07MAY20)



Miami – London Heathrow 1 daily unchanged

Miami – Manaus 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 5 weekly A319 cancelled

Miami – Medellin 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 737-800 cancelled

Miami – Pereira 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 3 weekly A319 cancelled

Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Miami – Quito 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily A319/757 cancelled

Miami – St. Maarten 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Miami – San Salvador 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

Miami – Santiago de Chile 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Miami – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER cancelled

New York JFK – Georgetown 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 737-800 cancelled

New York JFK – London Heathrow 18MAR20 – 06MAY20 4 daily 777-200ER/-300ER cancelled

New York JFK – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 17MAR20 Seasonal 1 daily service discontinues from this date, 10 days earlier than planned

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

New York LaGuardia – Aruba 28MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 weekly 737-800/A319 cancelled

Philadelphia – Aruba 26MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Philadelphia – Dublin 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200/-300 cancelled

Philadelphia – Edinburgh 28MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 757 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 07MAY20)

Philadelphia – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 2 daily A330-300 cancelled

Philadelphia – Manchester

16MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 767-300ER/A330-200 cancelled

07MAY20 – 24OCT20 767-300ER replaces 787-8



Philadelphia – St. Maarten 17MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 weekly 757 cancelled

Phoenix – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Raleigh/Durham – London Heathrow 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled



Previously reported changes:

Charlotte – Barcelona 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Charlotte – Frankfurt 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Munich 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Charlotte – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Service operates from 06APR20, instead of 03MAY20, 787-8 operating

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest eff 07MAY20 4 weekly 787-8, new route

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow eff 07MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route

Chicago O’Hare – Prague eff 08MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Venice 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 09SEP20 – 26SEP20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin Service operates from 07MAY20, instead of 06JUN20, 787-9 operating

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Frankfurt 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong

03FEB20 – 01JUL20 1 daily cancelled

02JUL20 – 23OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Madrid 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Paris CDG19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome

29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Seasonal service further delayed to 07MAY20)

02JUL20 – 17AUG20 Planned 2nd daily with 787-8 cancelled (Reported earlier this week)



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon

04MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9 (787-9 operates 02MAY20 – 06MAY20)



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 31MAR20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv eff 09SEP20 New route, 4 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Auckland 07OCT20 – 23OCT20 Seasonal service operates 3 weeks earlier than planned, 787-8 replaces -9

Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled

Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA136/135 777-200ER replaces -300ER

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously cancelled until 24APR20)

Miami – Barcelona 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Miami – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 06MAY20 13 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

Miami – Cordoba eff 06MAY20 3 weekly 767 service cancelled

Miami – Madrid 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Miami – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 01MAY20)

Miami – Montevideo eff 07MAY20 Year-round service converts to Northern summer only. Service to resume on 18DEC20

Miami – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Barcelona 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 16MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – London Heathrow 14MAR20 – 06MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

New York JFK – Madrid 19MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 07MAY20)

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 01MAY20)

New York JFK – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Rome 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously cancelled until 23APR20)

Philadelphia – Amsterdam

13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

07MAY20 – 04JUN20 A330-200 replaces 787-8



Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel eff 05JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 4 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Philadelphia – Bologna Seasonal service cancelled in S20, previously scheduled 4 weekly from 04JUN20

Philadelphia – Casablanca 04JUN20 – 08SEP20 3 weekly 757, new route

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik eff 04JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 3 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Philadelphia – Madrid 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Paris CDG 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled

Philadelphia – Prague 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces A330-200 (Previously 767 filed for entire summer season)

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 757, replacing Dallas – Reykjavik

Philadelphia – Rome 10MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Previously cancelled until 23APR20)

Philadelphia – Zurich 13MAR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled