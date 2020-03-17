Nauru Airlines further downsizes passenger service from 17MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Nauru Airlines today (17MAR20) announced further changes to its network, as its passenger service downsized to Brisbane service, operating every 2 weeks. There are no changes to its freighter operation.

Nauru – Brisbane eff 17MAR20 Reduce from 3 weekly to 1 flight every 2 weeks (operating on Fridays)
ON002 BNE0630 – 1420INU 737 5
ON001 INU1505 – 1740BNE 737 5

Nauru – Nadi eff 20MAR20 1 weekly cancelled

The airline since last week cancelled service to Kiribati and Marshall Islands:
Nauru – Majuro – Tarawa – Nauru eff 13MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Nauru – Tarawa – Majuro – Nauru eff 14MAR20 1 weekly cancelled

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.