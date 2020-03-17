Nauru Airlines further downsizes passenger service from 17MAR20

Nauru Airlines today (17MAR20) announced further changes to its network, as its passenger service downsized to Brisbane service, operating every 2 weeks. There are no changes to its freighter operation.
Nauru – Brisbane eff 17MAR20 Reduce from 3 weekly to 1 flight every 2 weeks (operating on Fridays)
ON002 BNE0630 – 1420INU 737 5
ON001 INU1505 – 1740BNE 737 5
Nauru – Nadi eff 20MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
The airline since last week cancelled service to Kiribati and Marshall Islands:
Nauru – Majuro – Tarawa – Nauru eff 13MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Nauru – Tarawa – Majuro – Nauru eff 14MAR20 1 weekly cancelled