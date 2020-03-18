Montenegro Airlines suspends operation 16MAR20 – 01APR20

Montenegro Airlines since Monday (16MAR20) has temporary suspended its scheduled operation for 2.5 weeks, until 01APR20. The following is a list of affected routes, including selected service already cancelled prior to the announcement. Corresponding frequency is for the week of 22MAR20, based on OAG schedules on 23FEB20.



Podgorica – Belgrade 16MAR20 – 01APR20 16 weekly

Podgorica – Frankfurt 14MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly

Podgorica – Ljubljana 16MAR20 – 01APR20 6 weekly

Podgorica – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly

Podgorica – Rome 08MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly

Podgorica – Vienna 14MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly

Podgorica – Zurich 14MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly

Tivat – Belgrade 16MAR20 – 01APR20 10 weekly

Tivat – Moscow Domodedovo 16MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly

The airline’s seasonal service that starts the week of 29MAR20 is not affected as they’re scheduled on/after 02APR20: Podgorica – Dusseldorf, Podgorica – Lyon and Tivat – Paris CDG.