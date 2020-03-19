Aeroflot extends network March/April 2020 adjustment to US as of 18MAR20

Aeroflot on Wednesday (18MAR20) announced additional adjustment to its operation, including US, UAE, Lebanon, Egypt, Hungary and Portugal, from late-March 2020. Planned adjustment as follows.
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beirut 18MAR20 – 29MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Budapest 23MAR20 – 30APR20 28 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Cairo 19MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai 29MAR20 – 30APR20 14 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai al Maktoum 29MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Lisbon 19MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Miami 29MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Washington Dulles 24MAR20 – 30APR20 1 weekly cancelled
