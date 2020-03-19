Aeroflot extends network March/April 2020 adjustment to US as of 18MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Aeroflot on Wednesday (18MAR20) announced additional adjustment to its operation, including US, UAE, Lebanon, Egypt, Hungary and Portugal, from late-March 2020. Planned adjustment as follows.

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beirut 18MAR20 – 29MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Budapest 23MAR20 – 30APR20 28 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Cairo 19MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai 29MAR20 – 30APR20 14 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai al Maktoum 29MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Lisbon 19MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Miami 29MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, 777-300ER operating
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Washington Dulles 24MAR20 – 30APR20 1 weekly cancelled