Air Niugini April – August 2020 International service changes as of 18MAR20

Air Niugini in this week’s schedule update extended International operation changes. Previously scheduled until April 2020, the following changes is now extended into the 3rd quarter of 2020.



Port Moresby – Cairns eff 01MAR20 Day 36 operated by Fokker 70, replacing 767-300ER

Port Moresby – Chuuk – Pohnpei 16FEB20 – 31JUL20 1 weekly Fokker 70 service cancelled

Port Moresby – Hong Kong

26FEB20 – 28MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly, 737-700 replaces 767 until 23MAR20

03JUN20 – 26AUG20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 767 operating



Port Moresby – Honiara 01MAR20 – 04SEP20 Nonstop terminator service (PX080/081) reduces from 3 to 1 weekly (Overall Honiara service including tag-on flight to Nadi and Port Vila reduces from 7 to 4 weekly)

Port Moresby – Honiara – Nadi 01MAR20 – 26AUG20 Day 3 from Port Moresby operated by Fokker 100, replacing 737-700 (Overall 2 weekly Fokker 100; Except May 2020)

Port Moresby – Manila

01MAR20 – 01SEP20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

01MAR20 – 30APR20 737-800 operating, replacing 737-700/737-800 and 767



Port Moresby – Nadi 16FEB20 – 04SEP20 1 weekly nonstop service cancelled (Overall service to Nadi reduces from 3 to 2 weekly)

Port Moresby – Singapore 03MAR20 – 31AUG20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly