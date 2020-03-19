Air Caledonie temporary cancels domestic operations from 21MAR20

Air Caledonie on its website announced the cancellation of all domestic flights, complying with the Caledonian Government measures. The airline on 19MAR20 and 20MAR20 will continue operation on repatriation basis, while all flights will be canceleld from 21MAR20.  It did not provide information on when it’ll resume operation.

With ATR42 aircraft, the airline operates following domestic flights.

Noumea Magenta – Ile des Pins 24 weekly
Noumea Magenta – Kone 1 weekly
Noumea Magenta – Kone – Touho – Noumea Magenta 2 weekly
Noumea Magenta – Lifou 34 weekly
Noumea Magenta – Mare 18 weekly
Noumea Magenta – Ouvea 18 weekly
Noumea Magenta – Touho – Kone – Noumea Magenta 2 weekly

