El Al schedules Peru repatriation flight 19MAR20

El Al Israel Airlines on 18/19MAR20 operates 4 round-trip charter repatriation flights to Peru, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Operational schedule for nonstop Tel Aviv – Lima route as follows.
LY041 TLV2315 – 0830+1LIM 789 18MAR20
LY043 TLV0030 – 0945LIM 789 19MAR20
LY045 TLV0100 – 1015LIM 789 19MAR20
LY047 TLV0515 – 1430LIM 789 19MAR20
LY042 LIM1230 – 1030+1TLV 789 19MAR20
LY044 LIM1330 – 1130+1TLV 789 19MAR20
LY046 LIM1430 – 1230+1TLV 789 19MAR20
LY048 LIM1630 – 1430+1TLV 789 19MAR20
Westbound flying time is 16hrs 15mins, Eastbound is 15hrs.
