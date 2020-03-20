Air Dolomiti suspends operation 18MAR20 – 19APR20

Air Dolomiti on Wednesday (18MAR20) suspended its scheduled operation for one month, currently scheduled to resume on 20APR20. Due to the suspension, all flights listed below is cancelled.
Corresponding frequency is based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules, for the week of 01MAR20.
Frankfurt – Florence 21 weekly
Frankfurt – Linz 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Turin 27 weekly
Frankfurt – Verona 20 weekly
Munich – Bari 7 weekly
Munich – Bologna 28 weekly
Munich – Florence 20 weekly
Munich – Graz 13 weekly
Munich – Milan Malpensa 13 weekly
Munich – Pisa 13 weekly
Munich – Turin 31 weekly
Munich – Venice 26 weekly
Munich – Verona 14 weekly
