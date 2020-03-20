Air Dolomiti suspends operation 18MAR20 – 19APR20

Air Dolomiti on Wednesday (18MAR20) suspended its scheduled operation for one month, currently scheduled to resume on 20APR20. Due to the suspension, all flights listed below is cancelled.



Corresponding frequency is based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules, for the week of 01MAR20.



Frankfurt – Florence 21 weekly

Frankfurt – Linz 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Turin 27 weekly

Frankfurt – Verona 20 weekly

Munich – Bari 7 weekly

Munich – Bologna 28 weekly

Munich – Florence 20 weekly

Munich – Graz 13 weekly

Munich – Milan Malpensa 13 weekly

Munich – Pisa 13 weekly

Munich – Turin 31 weekly

Munich – Venice 26 weekly

Munich – Verona 14 weekly