Rwandair 30-day scheduled service suspension from 21MAR20

Rwandair has announced cancellation of all scheduled service for 30 days, starting from 2359LT 20MAR20. This cancellation will impact following services. Frequency listed is for the week of 05APR20, as of 15MAR20.
Cotonou – Abidjan – Dakar 3 weekly
Cotonou – Libreville 3 weekly
Cotonou – Libreville – Douala 3 weekly
Kigali – Abuja – Accra 4 weekly
Kigali – Brazzaville – Douala 3 weekly
Kigali – Brussels – London Gatwick 3 weekly
Kigali – Bujumbura 7 weekly
Kigali – Cyangugu 7 weekly
Kigali – Dar es Salaam 7 weekly
Kigali – Douala – Cotonou 3 weekly
Kigali – Dubai 7 weekly
Kigali – Entebbe 7 weekly
Kigali – Entebbe – Juba 7 weekly
Kigali – Entebbe – Nairobi 7 weekly
Kigali – Harare 1 weekly
Kigali – Harare – Cape Town 4 weekly
Kigali – Johannesburg 7 weekly
Kigali – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam 7 weekly
Kigali – Kinshasa – Libreville 3 weekly
Kigali – Lagos 6 weekly
Kigali – Lusaka – Harare 2 weekly
Kigali – Lusaka – Johannesburg 4 weekly
Kigali – Mumbai – Guangzhou 3 weekly
Kigali – Nairobi 21 weekly
Kigali – Tel Aviv 3 weekly
