TAME / LATAM Ecuador suspends scheduled operations 18MAR20 – 05APR20

LATAM Airlines Ecuador and TAME earlier this week suspended all scheduled operations for 2-week period, which went into effect on 2359LT 17MAR20. The cancellation is scheduled until 05APR20.



Affected routes and corresponding frequency for the week of 29MAR20 as follows.



LATAM Airlines Ecuador

Guayaquil – Baltra Island 13 weekly

Guayaquil – New York JFK 7 weekly

Guayaquil – Quito 73 weekly

Guayaquil – San Cristobal 8 weekly

Quito – Baltra Island 3 weekly

Quito – Coca 4 weekly

Quito – Cuenca 21 weekly

Quito – Manta 3 weekly



TAME Ecuador

Esmeraldas – Cali 3 weekly

Guayaquil – Baltra Island 7 weekly

Guayaquil – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly

Guayaquil – Loja 1 weekly

Guayaquil – Quito 43 weekly

Guayaquil – San Cristobal 3 weekly

Quito – Coca 16 weekly

Quito – Cuenca 17 weekly

Quito – Esmeraldas 5 weekly

Quito – Lago Agrio 10 weekly

Quito – Loja 10 weekly

Quito – Manta 12 weekly

Quito – Santa Rosa 7 weekly