Asiana Airlines in the next few days temporary resumes Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow service, as the airline schedules 2 round-trip flights, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. The A350 aircraft will operate on 25MAR20 and 31MAR20 (from Seoul; London departs on following day).
OZ5213 ICN0755 – 1125LHR 359 25MAR20
OZ5213 ICN0800 – 1220LHR 359 31MAR20
OZ5223 LHR1125 – 0720+1ICN 359 26MAR20
OZ5223 LHR1220 – 0720+1ICN 359 01APR20
Asiana Airlines schedules 2 round-trip London flights in late-March 2020
Posted
Asiana Airlines in the next few days temporary resumes Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow service, as the airline schedules 2 round-trip flights, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. The A350 aircraft will operate on 25MAR20 and 31MAR20 (from Seoul; London departs on following day).