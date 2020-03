Royal Jordanian suspends scheduled service 17MAR20 – 31MAR20

Royal Jordanian since Tuesday (17MAR20) suspended its scheduled operation for 2 weeks, until 31MAR20. Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules, the following is a list of routes impacted by the suspension. Corresponding frequency is for the week of 01MAR20. Note this list does not reflect travel restrictions imposed since 09MAR20.



Amman – Abu Dhabi 9 weekly

Amman – Algiers 3 weekly

Amman – Amsterdam 4 weekly

Amman – Aqaba 13 weekly

Amman – Athens 3 weekly

Amman – Baghdad 15 weekly

Amman – Bangkok 4 weekly

Amman – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 weekly

Amman – Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Amman – Barcelona 2 weekly

Amman – Basra 3 weekly

Amman – Beirut 11 weekly

Amman – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly

Amman – Cairo 28 weekly

Amman – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly

Amman – Copenhagen 2 weekly

Amman – Dammam 8 weekly

Amman – Doha 17 weekly

Amman – Dubai 21 weekly

Amman – Erbil 8 weekly

Amman – Frankfurt 6 weekly

Amman – Istanbul 12 weekly

Amman – Jeddah 23 weekly

Amman – Kuwait City 14 weekly

Amman – Larnaca 5 weekly

Amman – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Amman – Madinah 10 weekly

Amman – Madrid 4 weekly

Amman – Montreal – Detroit 2 weekly

Amman – Moscow Domodedovo 2 weekly

Amman – Najaf 2 weekly

Amman – New York JFK 3 weekly

Amman – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Amman – Riyadh 11 weekly

Amman – Rome 1 weekly

Amman – Sulaymaniyah 3 weekly

Amman – Tel Aviv 18 weekly

Amman – Tunis 4 weekly

Amman – Vienna 3 weekly

Amman – Zurich 2 weekly