Thai Lion Air International service changes from March 2020 as of 21MAR20

Thai Lion Air this past week gradually cancelled its International operation, scheduled until 30APR20. The airline also filed planned international service revision for summer season, when it intends to resume service from 01MAY20. Latest adjustment as of 21MAR20 as follows.



Operational frequency listed for cancelled period is for the week of 05APR20, as of 15MAR20 OAG schedules. Frequency reduction from May 2020 is based on GDS schedules listing as of 1000GMT 21MAR20 vs 15MAR20 OAG schedules. Operational frequencies for flights after May 2020 remains subject to change.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Colombo

19MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

eff 02MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Denpasar

20MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

02MAY20 – 14MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

eff 16MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Dhaka

20MAR20 – 30APR20 6 weekly cancelled

eff 02MAY20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukuoka

16MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

eff 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Hanoi

18MAR20 – 30APR20 8 weekly cancelled

eff 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Jakarta

20MAR20 – 30APR20 18 weekly cancelled

eff 01MAY20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Kathmandu

20MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

eff 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Mumbai

15MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

eff 03MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 19MAY20)



Bangkok Don Mueang – Nagoya

16MAR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly cancelled

eff 01MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai

16MAR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly cancelled

eff 02MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Singapore

17MAR20 – 30APR20 14 weekly cancelled

eff 01MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 6 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Taipei Taoyuan

19MAR20 – 30APR20 14 weekly cancelled

eff 01MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita

16MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

eff 01MAY20 7 weekly



Bangkok Don Mueang – Yangon

21MAR20 – 30APR20 10 weekly

eff 01MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly



All service to Mainland China is cancelled until 30APR20.