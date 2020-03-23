Air Canada April 2020 International operations as of 22MAR20

Air Canada in the last few days outlined planned operation for the month of April 2020. From 01APR20 to 30APR20, the Star Alliance carrier will only operate 13 International and 26 Trans-Border routes. The airline last week announced gradual cancellation of most International service from late-March 2020, until 30APR20, however majority of service (Sun Destinations, Caribbean and Central America) are seasonal routes being discontinued 4 weeks earlier than planned.



Latest adjustment as of 0655GMT 23MAR20 as follows.



For the week of 05APR20, Air Canada operates 62 weekly International flights departing from Canada, compared to 555 weekly (based on 15MAR20 OAG), while US service sees 371 weekly flights departing from Canada, compared to 1549.



International service

Montreal – Frankfurt 7 weekly 787-8

Montreal – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-8

Montreal – Paris CDG 7 weekly A330-300

Toronto – Bridgetown 2 weekly A319

Toronto – Cancun 2 weekly 767-300ER (Air Canada rouge)

Toronto – Delhi 7 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly 20APR20 – 29APR20)

Toronto – Frankfurt 7 weekly 787-9

Toronto – London Heathrow 7 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Mexico City 4 weekly A319 (Air Canada rouge)

Vancouver – Delhi 6 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly 20APR20 – 29APR20)

Vancouver – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-8

Vancouver – London Heathrow 4 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9



US service

Montreal – Boston 3 daily CRJ900

Montreal – Chicago O’Hare 3 daily Embraer E175

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 1 daily 767-300ER (Air Canada rouge)

Montreal – Houston 1 daily Embraer E175

Montreal – Los Angeles 1 daily A319

Montreal – Newark 2 daily Embraer E175

Montreal – New York LaGuardia 3 daily Embraer E175/CRJ900

Montreal – Orlando 1 daily A319 (Air Canada rouge)

Montreal – Washington Dulles 1 daily CRJ200

Montreal – Washington Reagan 2 daily CRJ200

Toronto – Boston 3 daily Embraer E175

Toronto – Chicago O’Hare 3 daily Embraer ERJ175

Toronto – Denver 2 daily Embraer E190

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 1 daily 767-300ER (Air Canada rouge)

Toronto – Houston 2 daily Embraer E190

Toronto – Los Angeles 2 daily 767-300ER/787-9

Toronto – Newark 3 daily Embraer E175

Toronto – New York LaGuardia 3 daily A320

Toronto – Orlando 1 daily A319 (Air Canada rouge)

Toronto – San Francisco 2 daily 767-300ER

Toronto – Washington Dulles 2 daily Embraer E175

Toronto – Washington Reagan 3 daily Embraer E175

Vancouver – Denver 1 daily CRJ900

Vancouver – Los Angeles 2 daily A320

Vancouver – San Francisco 2 daily A319/CRJ900

Vancouver – Seattle 3 daily Dash8-Q400