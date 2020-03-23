Thai Airways International cancels Australia / New Zealand service in 2Q20

Thai Airways International in the last 24-72 hours further revised planned operation to Australia and New Zealand, as the airline cancels all service until late-June 2020. Latest adjustment as of 1030GMT 23MAR20 as follows.



Bangkok – Auckland

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

Bangkok – Brisbane

30MAR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Bangkok – Melbourne

31MAR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Bangkok – Perth

30MAR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating (Service cancelled 30APR20 – 16JUN20)

Bangkok – Sydney

01APR20 – 30JUN20 Service cancelled

01JUL20 – 24OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER replaces 747-400