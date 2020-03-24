Hawaiian Airlines 26MAR20 – 01MAY20 operations as of 0500GMT 24MAR20

Hawaiian Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes to its planned operation for the month of March 2020. In preparation to the latest order from the State of Hawaii, the airline will reduce operations from 26MAR20 to 01MAY20. For Trans-Pacific service, the airline will operate following routes.



Honolulu – Los Angeles 1 daily (reduced from 3 daily)

HA002 HNL1450 – 2320LAX 332 D

HA003 LAX1000 – 1310HNL 332 D



Honolulu – Pago Pago 1 weekly (reduced from 2 weekly)

HA465 HNL1630 – 2120PPG 332 4

HA466 PPG2320 – 0555+1HNL 332 4



The airline’s intra-Island service will also major flight reductions. With the exception of certain routes operated by ‘Ohana remains unchanged (Honolulu – Kapalua service cancelled), Hawaiian’s Mainline service will see flight reductions by nearly 50%, based on comparison of 15MAR20 vs 22MAR20 OAG schedules, for the week of 05APR20.



Honolulu – Hilo Reduce from 95 to 49 weekly

Honolulu – Hoolehua 21 weekly

Honolulu – Kahului Reduce from 177 to 112 weekly

Honolulu – Lanai City 37 weekly

Honolulu – Lihue Reduce from 119 to 70 weekly

Kahului – Hilo Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Kahului – Kona Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Kahului – Lihue Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly