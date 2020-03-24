South / Central Pacific service March/April 2020 network adjustment as of 23MAR20

Additional carriers in the South and Central Pacific in the last few days gradually downsized or suspended its schedule operation, due to various travel restrictions implemented by various nations. In addition to previously reported carriers including Fiji Airways (data as of 21MAR20), Air Caledonie (data as of 19MAR20) and Nauru Airlines (data as of 17MAR20), latest adjustment on other carriers as of 23MAR20 as follows.



AirCalin

All service cancelled from 1200LT 20MAR20, including:

Noumea – Auckland 3 weekly

Noumea – Brisbane 3 weekly

Noumea – Nadi 1 weekly

Noumea – Nadi – Wallis Island 1 weekly

Noumea – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly

Noumea – Papeete 1 weekly

Noumea – Port Vila 2 weekly

Noumea – Sydney 3 weekly

Noumea – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly

Noumea – Wallis Island 1 weekly



The airline previously only cancelled service to Wallis Island. Status for Wallis Island – Futuna Island remains unknown.



Air Kiribati

Highlighted in Fiji Airways’ post on 21MAR20, apart from no mentioning of its sole international Tarawa – Funafuti route since early-March, there are no major changes announced by the airline on its domestic operation, including following destinations: including: Abaiang, Abemama, Aranuka, Arorae, Beru, Butaritari, Kiritimati, Kuria, Maiana, Makin, Marakei, Nikunau, Nonouti, Onotoa, Tabiteuea North, Tabiteuea South, Tabuaeran (Fanning Island), Tamana, Tarawa and Teraina (Washington Island).



Air Marshall Islands

No major changes reported by the airline. OAG schedules lists following destinations: Ailuk, Aur, Ebon, Enejet, Jaluit, Jeh, Kaben, Kwajalein, Lae, Likiep, Maloelap, Majuro, Mejit, Mili, Namdrik, Ujae, Utirik, Woja and Wotje.



Air Rarotonga

All domestic service cancelled from 21MAR20 to 30APR20, including service from Rarotonga to: Aitutaki, Atiu, Mangaia, Manihiki, Mitaro.



Air Tahiti

All service cancelled from the evening hours of 22MAR20, including following destinations: Ahe, Anaa, Apataki, Aratika, Arutua, Bora Bora, Faaite, Fakahina, Fakarava, Fangatau, Hao, Hikueru, Hiva Oa, Huahine, Katiu, Kauehi, Kaukura, Makemo, Manihi, Mataiva, Maupiti, Moorea, Napuka, Niau, Nuku Hiva, Nukutavake, Papeete, Puka Puka, Pukarua, Raiatea, Raivavae, Rangiroa, Raroia, Reao, Rimatara, Rurutu, Takapoto, Takaroa, Tatakoto, Tikehau, Totegegie, Tubuai, Tureia, UA Huka, Ua Pou, Vahitahi.



The airline last week cancelled its sole international route, 1 weekly Papeete – Rarotonga service.



Air Tahiti Nui

All service cancelled from 28MAR20 to 30APR20, including service from Papeete to: Auckland, Los Angeles (cancelled from 26MAR20), Paris CDG, Tokyo Narita (cancelled from 22MAR20).



Air Vanuatu

International service cancelled from 23MAR20, including:

Espiritu Santo – Brisbane 1 weekly

Port Vila – Auckland 6 weekly

Port Vila – Brisbane 3 weekly

Port Vila – Melbourne 3 weekly

Port Vila – Nadi 1 weekly

Port Vila – Noumea 4 weekly

Port Vila – Sydney 7 weekly



The airline so far did not report major changes to its domestic operations, including: Aneityum, Aniwa, Craig Cove, Dillons Bay, Emae, Espiritu Santo, Futuna Island (Vanuatu), Gaua, Ipota, Lamap, Lamen Bay, Longana, Lonorore, MAewo, Mota Lava, Norsup, Paama, Port Vila, Sara, Sola, South West Bay, Tanna, Tongoa, Torres, Ulei, Valesdir and Walaha.



REALTonga

Operation may be modified on day-to-day basis, according to the airline’s facebook page. Destinations include: ‘Eua, Ha’apai, Niuatoputapu, Niuafo’ou, Tongatapu and Vava’u.



Solomon Airlines

International service adjustment:

Honiara – Brisbane Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly from 21MAR20

Honiara – Tarawa 1 weekly cancelled from 23MAR20

Munda – Brisbane 1 weekly cancelled from 14MAR20



Domestic service to be reduced by approximately 50%. Its domestic destinations include: Arona, Atoifi, Auki, Balalae, Bellona, Choiseul Bay, Fera Island, Gizo, Honiara, Kagau Island, Kirakira, Lomlom, Malaita, Marau, Munda, Parasi, Ramata Island, Rennell Island, Santa Ana Island, Santa Cruz Island, Seghe and Suavanao.



Talofa Airways

All service cancelled from 21MAR20: Apia – Pago Pago, Pago Pago – Tongatapu



Additionally, other airlines serving Central and South Pacific Islands’ adjustment includes: LATAM Airlines Chile filed adjustment for Easter Island and Tahiti (info as of 19MAR20); Air Niugini extends service reduction to August 2020 (info as of 19MAR20); United Micronesia service reductions (info as of 22MAR20). Australian carriers (Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia) have announced suspension of entire international service. Air New Zealand last week also announced service reduction, however there were no new schedules filed apart from adjusting inventory listing.