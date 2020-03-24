Qantas schedules limited-time Darwin – London nonstop A380 service 24/25MAR20

Qantas this week is temporary re-routing Sydney – Singapore – London Heathrow service, operated by Airbus A380 aircraft. On 24MAR20 and 25MAR20, Qantas will operate Sydney – Darwin – London Heathrow route, which sees Darwin – London sector becoming the longest A380-operating flight, at 9266 miles.



QF001 SYD1700 – 2115DRW2300 – 0615+1LHR 388 24MAR20 / 25MAR20

QF002 LHR2035 – 2355+1DRW0115+2 – 0700+2SYD 388 24MAR20 / 25MAR20



Flight time from Darwin to London Heathrow is 16hrs 45mins, while London Heathrow to Darwin is 17hrs 50mins.