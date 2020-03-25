Aegean Airlines suspends International operation 26MAR20 – 30APR20

Aegean Airlines this week announced it will be suspending International service, effective tomorrow. Prior to this latest announcement, the Star Alliance has gradually reduced operation up to 25APR20 due to demand and various travel restrictions.



The suspension will be in effect from 26MAR20 to 30APR20. The following is a list of previously filed International service for the week of 29MAR20, based on 22MAR20 OAG.



Athens – Berlin Tegel 2 weekly

Athens – Brussels 6 weekly

Athens – Dusseldorf 2 weekly

Athens – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Athens – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Athens – Munich 7 weekly

Athens – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Athens – Strasbourg – Brussels – Athens 1 weekly

Thessaloniki – Dusseldorf 7 weekly

Thessaloniki – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Thessaloniki – Munich 7 weekly