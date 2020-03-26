EVA Air April 2020 operation changes as of 1030GMT 26MAR20

EVA Air this week continues to update planned operation, for the month of April 2020. For the period of 29MAR20 – 28APR20, planned operation as of 1030GMT 26MAR20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.
Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly A321
Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly A330-300 (replacing Shanghai Hongqiao)
Taipei Song Shan – Xiamen 2 weekly A321 (UNI Air service)
Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER (No passenger traffic on Taipei – Bangkok sector, inbound from London operates nonstop to Taipei, instead of via Bangkok)
Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 4 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu 2 weekly A321 (service resumes on 08APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 2 weekly 787-10
Taipei Taoyuan – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER (service resumes on 08APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 4 weekly A330-300
Taipei Taoyuan – Hanoi 2 weekly A321
Taipei Taoyuan – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 3 daily 777-300ER/787-10
Taipei Taoyuan – Houston 4 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 15APR20; service resumes on 08APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Jakarta 2 weekly A330-200 (Selected dates 777-300ER)
Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly A321 (service resumes on 08APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 10APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 1 daily A321
Taipei Taoyuan – Manila 4 weekly A330-300 (777-300ER on 29/31MAR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER (service resumes on 08APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-9
Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 3-4 weekly 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Phnom Penh 2 weekly A321 (3 weekly for the week of 29MAR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 4 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 14APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle 3 weekly 777-300ER (4 weekly from 10APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 daily 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 daily 777-300ER
Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore 2 weekly 777-300ER (service resumes on 09APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9
Taipei Taoyuan – Toronto 2 weekly 777-300ER (service resumes on 09APR20)
Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver 4 weekly 787-9
