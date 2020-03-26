Aeroflot April 2020 Long-Haul service adjustment as of 1800GMT 26MAR20

Aeroflot in the last few days filed long-haul service changes, for the period of 29MAR20 – 30APR20. As of 1800GMT 26MAR20, planned adjustment as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bangkok 1 daily A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Beijing Capital 1 daily 777-300ER (Planned airport change from Beijing Capital to Beijing Daxing delayed to 13JUN20, SVO departure)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Colombo 1 flight scheduled on 31MAR20 (SVO departure), Rossiya 777-300ER operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Delhi 1 daily A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Denpasar 2 weekly 777-300ER, Rossiya aircraft

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Guangzhou 4 weekly A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hanoi 1 flight scheduled on 31MAR20 (SVO departure), 777-300ER operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ho Chi Minh City 1 flight scheduled on 29MAR20 (SVO departure), 777-300ER operating

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Hong Kong Service to resume on 25APR20, 3 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male 3 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A330-300 (1 weekly from 05APR20)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A330-300 (Planned airport change from Tokyo Narita to Haneda unchanged)