Kenya Airways suspends International service 25MAR20 – 06APR20

Kenya Airways since Wednesday (25MAR20) cancelled all International operation, currently scheduled until 06APR20. It will continue to operate domestic service, with reduced frequencies. Planned operation for 25MAR20 – 06APR20 as follows.



Nairobi – Kisumu Reduce from 5 to 2 daily

Nairobi – Mombasa Reduce from 10 to 3 daily