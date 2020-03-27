Kenya Airways suspends International service 25MAR20 – 06APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Kenya Airways since Wednesday (25MAR20) cancelled all International operation, currently scheduled until 06APR20. It will continue to operate domestic service, with reduced frequencies. Planned operation for 25MAR20 – 06APR20 as follows.
 
Nairobi – Kisumu Reduce from 5 to 2 daily
Nairobi – Mombasa Reduce from 10 to 3 daily