TAAG Angola last week suspended all scheduled operations, went into effect for 15 days from 20MAR20. The suspension impacts following domestic and international service.
Luanda – Brazzaville – Kinshasa 1 weekly
Luanda – Cabinda 21 weekly
Luanda – Cape Town 4 weekly
Luanda – Catumbela 12 weekly
Luanda – Dundo 3 weekly
Luanda – Huambo 7 weekly
Luanda – Johannesburg 12 weekly
Luanda – Lagos 2 weekly
Luanda – Lisbon 7 weekly
Luanda – Lubango 8 weekly
Luanda – Luena 4 weekly
Luanda – Maputo 3 weekly
Luanda – Namibe 4 weekly
Luanda – Ondjiva 3 weekly
Luanda – Ondjiva – Catumbela – Luanda 2 weekly
Luanda – Porto 3 weekly
Luanda – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 5 weekly
Luanda – Sao Tome 1 weekly
Luanda – Sao Tome – Ilha do Sal 2 weekly
Luanda – Saurimo 3 weekly
Luanda – Soyo 5 weekly
Luanda – Windhoek 5 weekly
Lubango – Windhoek 2 weekly
TAAG 15-day scheduled service suspension from 20MAR20
