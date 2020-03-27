Air Namibia suspends scheduled operation 27MAR20 – 20APR20

Jim Liu

Posted

Air Namibia starting today (27MAR20) is cancelling all scheduled operations, scheduled until 20APR20. Prior to cancellation all scheduled operation, the airline already cancelled its sole long-haul flight to Frankfurt, since 14MAR20.

Following routes is now cancelled.

Windhoek – Cape Town 7 weekly
Windhoek – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Windhoek – Gaborone – Durban 7 weekly
Windhoek – Harare 2 weekly
Windhoek – Johannesburg 14 weekly
Windhoek – Lusaka 2 weekly
Windhoek – Victoria Falls 6 weekly
Windhoek – Walvis Bay – Cape Town 7 weekly
Windhoek Eros – Katima Mulilo 4 weekly
Windhoek Eros – Ondangwa 12 weekly
Windhoek Eros – Oranjemund – Luderitz – Windhoek Eros 3 weekly
Windhoek Eros – Rundu 3 weekly

